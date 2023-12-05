Mister Donut and Pokémon Team Up Again for Christmas Collaboration

So, you like Pokémon and donuts? Well, what about Pokémon donuts?

So, you likeand donuts? Well, what aboutdonuts?

It's that time of year again when the Japanese donut shop Mister Donut does its Christmas Pokémon collaboration. Now in its sixth year, Mister Donut will be selling Pokémon -themed donuts again for Christmas 2023.





For the 2023 edition of the collaboration, Mister Donut released a Pikachu, Psyduck, Pokéball, Snorlax chocolate and whip cream, and Snorlax custard and whip cream donuts. Fans can purchase each donut individually at an average cost of 250 JPY (about US$1.39) or in one of two special sets.

The first set, at 1,950 JPY (about US$13.22), includes all five donuts, a bento box with case, and an original Pokémon box and take out bag. This set also included a small hand towel. Unfortunately, the towel has already sold out.

The second set, at 1,500 JPY (about US$10.17), also comes with all five donuts and the box and take out bag. However, in place of the bento box, fans will instead receive a tote bag.

Mister Donut has also released an accompanying commercial.

The Mister Donut and Pokémon collaboration will run from November 8 until the collaboration goods sell out. So, if you want to eat your Pikachu or Psyduck, you'd better hurry up.