Mister Donut and Pokémon Team Up Again for Christmas Collaboration
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's that time of year again when the Japanese donut shop Mister Donut does its Christmas Pokémon collaboration. Now in its sixth year, Mister Donut will be selling Pokémon-themed donuts again for Christmas 2023.
かわいいと思ったらいいね❤️— ミスタードーナツ (@misterdonut_jp) November 8, 2023
🌟本日11月8日（水）新発売🌟
🍩ミスド ポケモン
ポカ～ンとコレクション
🎄ミスド ポケモン
ポカ～ンとグッズコレクション
I hope you find it cute.
New release today, November 8th (Wednesday)
Misdo Pokémon Pokémon Collection
Misdo Pokémon Goods Collection
For the 2023 edition of the collaboration, Mister Donut released a Pikachu, Psyduck, Pokéball, Snorlax chocolate and whip cream, and Snorlax custard and whip cream donuts. Fans can purchase each donut individually at an average cost of 250 JPY (about US$1.39) or in one of two special sets.
The first set, at 1,950 JPY (about US$13.22), includes all five donuts, a bento box with case, and an original Pokémon box and take out bag. This set also included a small hand towel. Unfortunately, the towel has already sold out.
The second set, at 1,500 JPY (about US$10.17), also comes with all five donuts and the box and take out bag. However, in place of the bento box, fans will instead receive a tote bag.
Mister Donut has also released an accompanying commercial.
The Mister Donut and Pokémon collaboration will run from November 8 until the collaboration goods sell out. So, if you want to eat your Pikachu or Psyduck, you'd better hurry up.