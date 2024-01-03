New Japan Philharmonic to Perform Music from Golden Kamuy Anime

Relive anime through orchestral rendition of soundtrack on March 30-31 in Tokyo

As the Golden Kamuy manga has ended in April 2022 and the anime's fifth season is in production, fans will need to find other methods to get their fix for the series. Luckily, fans of the anime's music will get an early fix with the Golden Kamuy Orchestra Concert 2024. Announced last Sunday, the Golden Kamuy Orchestra Concert 2024 will take place at the Sumida Triphony Hall in Sumida, Tokyo on March 30-31. The New Japan Philharmonic will perform the concert conducted by Hiroyuki Tsuji.

Image via twitter.com ©野田サトル／集英社・ゴールデンカムイ製作委員会

TV anime “ #ゴールデンカムイ ”

Orchestra concert '24

It will be held on March 30th (Sat) and 31st (Sun)!!



Key visuals of 14 characters dressed in orchestral costumes and performance outlines have been released!!

Original soundtrack Ⅱ and Ⅲ include ticket priority sale lottery application ticket!



Performance overview/ticket details

▶https://kamuy-anime.com/special/event/concert.html

Tickets for the concert will be difficult to come by, however, as they are tied to a purchase of the second or third Golden Kamuy original soundtrack . In addition, a purchase of one of the soundtracks does not guarantee a ticket, and you will still have to be entered into a raffle for a seat. Thankfully, it appears you can choose which section you'd like to sit in when entering the raffle.

If you are a lucky winner of a seat to the concert, you'll be able to purchase your choice of one of fourteen blankets featuring Golden Kamuy characters, including: Shugimoto, Asirpa, Shiraishi, Tsurumi, Tsuchikata, Ogata, Tanigaki, Nikaido, Usami, Tsukishima, Koito, Kikuta, and Botaro. There is an extra 5,000 yen (about US$35.08) to the ticket cost for the blankets for those interested.

There will be three performances of the concert: 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 1:00 p.m. on March 31, and 5:00 p.m. on March 31. Ticket prices are 9,800 yen (about US$68.75) for S seats, 8,800 yen (about US$61.74) for A seats, and 7,800 yen (about US$54.72) for regular seating (ticket prices do not include the price of either of the Golden Kamuy original soundtracks). Entry into the raffle ends on 11:59 p.m. JST on January 28. Winners will be notified on February 2, and they must pay for the ticket by 9:00 p.m. JST on February 4. If you're planning a trip to Japan in March and love Golden Kamuy , this is the concert for you.