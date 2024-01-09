1st Great Game Collab of 2024 Has Started with Street Fighter 6 & Spy x Family Code: White

Customize your Yor and Loid avatars, get special items when you log in during the collaboration period!

This is finally it! Get your game on because the Street Fighter 6 fighting game and the Gekijōban SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film's collaboration officially starts today! To start the festivities, Street Fighter 6 posted a video showing the gameplay demo, and the game's specially designed Battle Hub during the collaboration.

Image via Spy x Family anime's Twitter account

Street Fighter

The collaboration is available until January 31. Avatar costumes for Yor and Loid are available at the collaboration store in the Battle Hub, and players who log in during the collaboration period gets special items like picture frames, stickers, and player titles. Yor and Loid's hairstyles are added to the avatar creation, and thegame website also shared the avatar recipe codes for the two characters.

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days, and earned 800 million yen (about US$5.56 million) in its second week, from December 29-31.

Crunchyroll will screen the film in North America this year.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game is also doing a collaboration with the Exoprimal game.