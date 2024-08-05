World Cosplay Championship Winners Break 12-Year Dry Spell

The Grand Prix winners went with a modern classic.

Some of the more intriguing things to see at any anime convention is cosplay . It's a great way to gauge what series are currently popular and what series have maintained their popularity. Plus, it's always fun seeing anime fans' favorite characters come to life. Like any good hobby, though, cosplayers sometimes make a competition of their outfits. And on August 2 through 4, cosplayers around the world gathered in Nagoya Japan for the World Cosplay Summit . The three days were full of cosplay , but the main event was the World Cosplay Championship. And there were many awards to be given out.

Image via WCS' X/Twitter account © WORLD COSPLAY SUMMIT 2024 WCS.Inc All Rights Reserved.

The World Cosplay Championship took place on August 3 during the World Cosplay Summit . While contestants had their eyes on the Grand Prix, the Championship had eight Special Prize categories including: Alumni, Performance (Action Category), Performance (Dramatic Category), Gimmick/Technology, Costume Making, Best Armor, Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay , and Matsuri. Unfortunately, it appears no team took home the award for the Gimmick/Technology category. The winners of each award are as follows:

Alumni (Tamokoshi Award): Japan

Performance (Action) (AFK Journey Award): Philippines

Performance (Dramatic) (Nogoya University of the Arts Award): Mexico

Gimmick/Technology (anitech Award): N/A

Costume Making (Brother Award): Bulgaria

Best Armor (Legend Walker Award): Czech Republic

Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay (Famoré Cutlery Award): Costa Rica

Matsuri (Holiday Matsuri Award): France

The World Cosplay Summit posted congratulatory messages to each of the award-winning teams on X (formerly Twitter ) on August 3.

🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆



特別賞2(アクション部門)／Special prize Performance Award, Action Category



アクションNo.1のチームだったのは・・・



PHILIPPINES🇵🇭 ／フィリピン🇵🇭



AFK:ジャーニー賞／AFK Journey Award



Congratulations !!

おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ… pic.twitter.com/P4MovkxNLB — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024

🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆



特別賞3(ドラマティック部門)／Special prize Performance Award, Dramatic Category



感動的なシナリオのチームだったのは・・・



メキシコ🇲🇽 ／MEXICO🇲🇽

メキシコ"名古屋芸術大学賞／Nagoya University of the Arts Award



Congratulations !!… pic.twitter.com/Vdlu45bew7 — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024

🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆



特別賞7(エンジョイ部門)Special prize Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay Category



一番入り込んで感情豊かに演じた&楽しんで演じたチームは・・・



コスタリカ🇨🇷／TEAM COSTA RICA 🇨🇷

Famoré Cutlery賞／Famoré Cutlery Award



Congratulations !!… pic.twitter.com/l4GCmVmImE — 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024

So, which team took home the Grand Prix for the World Cosplay Championship 2024? Coming in at third place, cosplaying monster hunters from Monster Hunter Double Cross, Tedy and Avena from Team Germany. In second place, cosplaying Satsuki Kusakabe and Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro , Henrik Pilerud and Victoria Christensen from Team Sweden. And the Grand Prix winner, cosplaying Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto Shippūden , Mioshi and Mamemayo from Team Japan.

This is the first time in 12 years Team Japan has won the Championship. But with so many amazing competitors each year, it's no wonder there was a 12-year dry spell for the Team. Like the Special Prize winners, the World Cosplay Summit posted congratulatory messages to each winner on X/ Twitter .

[World Cosplay Championship 2024]



🏆Grand Prix🏆



TEAM Japan🇯🇵



Title: NARUTO 👤Mioshi @miolen320

👤Mamemayo @mayocos0201



Congratulations!!🥳🍾

[World Cosplay Championship 2024]



🏆2️⃣nd Place🏆



TEAM Sweden🇸🇪



Title: My Neighbor Totoro 👤Henrik Pilerud

👤Victoria Christensen

Congratulations!!🥳🍾

[World Cosplay Championship 2024]



🏆3️⃣rd Place🏆



TEAM Germany🇩🇪



Title: Monster Hunter Double Cross 👤Tedy

👤Avena

Congratulations!!🥳🍾

The World Cosplay Summit also posted the just over five-hour show on its YouTube Channel. So, if you missed the live stream, you needn't worry.

The World Cosplay Championship was full of wonderful cosplay from representatives from around the world. And with the incredible performances by each team, it was likely a tough decision by the judges for each award. However, it's nice to see so many cosplayers recognized for their hard work, dedication, and talent at the Championship. And who knows, maybe you'll see some of the award winners at the next anime convention you go to.