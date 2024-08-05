Interest
World Cosplay Championship Winners Break 12-Year Dry Spell
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Some of the more intriguing things to see at any anime convention is cosplay. It's a great way to gauge what series are currently popular and what series have maintained their popularity. Plus, it's always fun seeing anime fans' favorite characters come to life. Like any good hobby, though, cosplayers sometimes make a competition of their outfits. And on August 2 through 4, cosplayers around the world gathered in Nagoya Japan for the World Cosplay Summit. The three days were full of cosplay, but the main event was the World Cosplay Championship. And there were many awards to be given out.
The World Cosplay Championship took place on August 3 during the World Cosplay Summit. While contestants had their eyes on the Grand Prix, the Championship had eight Special Prize categories including: Alumni, Performance (Action Category), Performance (Dramatic Category), Gimmick/Technology, Costume Making, Best Armor, Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay, and Matsuri. Unfortunately, it appears no team took home the award for the Gimmick/Technology category. The winners of each award are as follows:
Alumni (Tamokoshi Award): Japan
Performance (Action) (AFK Journey Award): Philippines
Performance (Dramatic) (Nogoya University of the Arts Award): Mexico
Gimmick/Technology (anitech Award): N/A
Costume Making (Brother Award): Bulgaria
Best Armor (Legend Walker Award): Czech Republic
Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay (Famoré Cutlery Award): Costa Rica
Matsuri (Holiday Matsuri Award): France
The World Cosplay Summit posted congratulatory messages to each of the award-winning teams on X (formerly Twitter) on August 3.
🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞1(アルムナイ部門)／Special prize Alumni Category
アルムナイが選ぶNo.1のチームだったのは・・・
JAPAN🇯🇵 ／日本🇯🇵
玉越賞／Tamakoshi Award
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ… pic.twitter.com/MSLWPXSPrB
🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞2(アクション部門)／Special prize Performance Award, Action Category
アクションNo.1のチームだったのは・・・
PHILIPPINES🇵🇭 ／フィリピン🇵🇭
AFK:ジャーニー賞／AFK Journey Award
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ… pic.twitter.com/P4MovkxNLB
🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞3(ドラマティック部門)／Special prize Performance Award, Dramatic Category
感動的なシナリオのチームだったのは・・・
メキシコ🇲🇽 ／MEXICO🇲🇽
メキシコ"名古屋芸術大学賞／Nagoya University of the Arts Award
Congratulations !!… pic.twitter.com/Vdlu45bew7
WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞5(縫製衣装部門)／Special prize Costume Making Category
縫製系衣装No.1だったのは・・・
Bulgaria🇧🇬 ／ブルガリア🇧🇬
ブラザー賞／Brother Award
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ… pic.twitter.com/U1heDuhM92
WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞6(造形衣装部門)
Special prize Best Armor Category
チェコ🇨🇿／Czech Republic🇨🇿
LEGEND WALKER賞／LEGEND WALKER Award
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ#worldcosplaysummit #wcs2024… pic.twitter.com/6JGWlTvH7Z
🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞7(エンジョイ部門)Special prize Celebrating the Joy of Cosplay Category
一番入り込んで感情豊かに演じた&楽しんで演じたチームは・・・
コスタリカ🇨🇷／TEAM COSTA RICA 🇨🇷
Famoré Cutlery賞／Famoré Cutlery Award
Congratulations !!… pic.twitter.com/l4GCmVmImE
🏆WORLD COSPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024🏆— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
特別賞8(お祭り部門) Special prize Matsuri Category
もっとも心躍った（="Matsuri"）チームは・・・
フランス🇫🇷／TEAM FRANCE🇫🇷
Holiday Matsuri賞／Holiday Matsuri Award
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024… pic.twitter.com/ragv5L1uzH
So, which team took home the Grand Prix for the World Cosplay Championship 2024? Coming in at third place, cosplaying monster hunters from Monster Hunter Double Cross, Tedy and Avena from Team Germany. In second place, cosplaying Satsuki Kusakabe and Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro, Henrik Pilerud and Victoria Christensen from Team Sweden. And the Grand Prix winner, cosplaying Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto Shippūden, Mioshi and Mamemayo from Team Japan.
This is the first time in 12 years Team Japan has won the Championship. But with so many amazing competitors each year, it's no wonder there was a 12-year dry spell for the Team. Like the Special Prize winners, the World Cosplay Summit posted congratulatory messages to each winner on X/Twitter.
[ ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ2024 ]— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
🏆優勝🏆
TEAM 日本🇯🇵
作品名：NARUTO
👤みおし @miolen320
👤まめまよ @mayocos0201
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ#worldcosplaysummit #wcs2024 #worldcosplaychampionship… pic.twitter.com/xQmuXSADvI
[World Cosplay Championship 2024]
🏆Grand Prix🏆
TEAM Japan🇯🇵
Title: NARUTO 👤Mioshi @miolen320
👤Mamemayo @mayocos0201
Congratulations!!🥳🍾
[ ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ2024 ]— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
🏆第2️⃣位🏆
TEAM スウェーデン🇸🇪
作品名：となりのトトロ
👤Henrik Pilerud
👤Victoria Christensen
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ#worldcosplaysummit #wcs2024… pic.twitter.com/UTw7WsgbGs
[World Cosplay Championship 2024]
🏆2️⃣nd Place🏆
TEAM Sweden🇸🇪
Title: My Neighbor Totoro 👤Henrik Pilerud
👤Victoria Christensen
Congratulations!!🥳🍾
[ ワールドコスプレチャンピオンシップ2024 ]— 世界コスプレサミット【コスサミ公式】8月2日(金) & 3日(土) & 4日(日)開催決定‼️ (@cosplay_summit) August 3, 2024
🏆第3️⃣位🏆
TEAM Germany🇩🇪
作品名：モンスターハンターダブルクロス
👤Tedy
👤Avena
Congratulations !!
おめでとうございます🥳🍾#コスサミ #コスサミ2024#チャンピオンシップ#worldcosplaysummit #wcs2024 #worldcosplaychampionship… pic.twitter.com/5hzNP0ZvOf
[World Cosplay Championship 2024]
🏆3️⃣rd Place🏆
TEAM Germany🇩🇪
Title: Monster Hunter Double Cross 👤Tedy
👤Avena
Congratulations!!🥳🍾
The World Cosplay Summit also posted the just over five-hour show on its YouTube Channel. So, if you missed the live stream, you needn't worry.
The World Cosplay Championship was full of wonderful cosplay from representatives from around the world. And with the incredible performances by each team, it was likely a tough decision by the judges for each award. However, it's nice to see so many cosplayers recognized for their hard work, dedication, and talent at the Championship. And who knows, maybe you'll see some of the award winners at the next anime convention you go to.
