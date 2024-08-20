Interest
Fushigi Yûgi Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Exhibition
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
While there were many great manga series from the 1990s, shōjo manga entered a sort of renaissance. Shōjo manga series found their way into the hearts and minds of readers of all ages and genders. Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon is one of the first that comes to mind, but prior to Sailor Moon was Yuu Watase's Fushigi Yûgi. Fushigi Yûgi is still beloved by fans around the world, and to celebrate the series' upcoming 35th anniversary, fans can see original art from the manga series at the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition.
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Fushigi Yûgi announced the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition on May 24. The exhibition is taking place between August 9 and 21 at the Seibu Shibuya A building's seventh floor event hall and features Watase's works from her debut to the present day.
／— 【公式】ふしぎ遊戯 (@fushigiyugi_30) May 24, 2024
～画業35周年記念～
渡瀬悠宇の世界『ふしぎ遊戯』原画展
開催決定❣️
＼
会期:2024年8月9日(金)～21日(水)
会場:西武渋谷 A館7階=催事場
デビュー作品から現在まで、画業35周年を迎えた #渡瀬悠宇 先生の軌跡を美麗イラストで辿ります✨
詳細は公式HPにて👇️https://t.co/xtE338KVqS pic.twitter.com/kCephoNkPr
／
~35th Anniversary~
Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition
to be held❣️
＼
Date: Friday, August 9 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Venue: Seibu Shibuya A 7th floor event hall
From her debut work to today, we trace the path of Yuu Watase-sensei, who is celebrating her 35th anniversary as an artist, with beautiful illustrations✨
For details, please see the official website👇️
fushigiyugi.gengaten.com
Just before the opening of the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition, Watase took to her X/Twitter account and posted and remarked about the quality of the exhibition.
うりゃーーー(ง •̀_•́)ง— 渡瀬悠宇/画業35周年ふしぎ遊戯原画展開催8/9~21日 (@wataseyuu_) August 8, 2024
今日原画展の下見行ってきました
あのな…ブースの外からはわからんけど中は…エグいで…！笑
250枚越えるとは、こういう…
夕方から集まって頂いた歴代担当氏やら編集、各関係者の皆様、再会など嬉しい反面
「これが公開処刑か😂」… pic.twitter.com/sI5BDv3EhP
Woahhhh (ง •̀_•́)ง
Today I went to check out the original art exhibition.
You see… you can't tell from outside the booth, but inside... it's intense…! Lol
Over 250 pieces means…
I was happy seeing all the past editors and other people involved who had gathered in the evening
but at the same time I felt like, "Is this a public execution?😂"
However, many people commented the art is "worth seeing" and "in excellent condition," and they were not faded and didn't look like they were painted 30 years ago.
Maybe it was a good idea to let them sleep in the closet…?
You can see them in almost perfect condition!
Everyone was smiling today, so I hope everyone who comes starting tomorrow will be the same✨
But I laughed when one of them said, "If I were to look at each one carefully, it would take five hours, so I just looked at them quickly!" and went back to the entrance again.
Before going in with the person in charge, we decided to have tea or a meal while we looked around until everyone else arrived, but…
No way! An hour has passed since the start of FushiYū.
The crowding is intense… everyone, be prepared… haha
Editors, as well as by people who have been kind to me, said, "I'll send them to you!" and they sent flowers.☺️✨
Photography is prohibited inside, but there are photo spots so please come and take some.
Thank you very much🙏✨
The exhibition is open until Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are 1,000 yen for adults, 800 yen for high school and university students, 600 yen for middle school students, and free for students in elementary school and younger (about US$7, US$5.50, and US$4, respectively).
Sources: Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yuugi Exhibition's website, Fushigi Yuugi franchise's X/Twitter account, Yuu Watase's X/Twitter account