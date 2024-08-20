Fushigi Yûgi Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Exhibition

Over 250 pieces on display

While there were many great manga series from the 1990s, shōjo manga entered a sort of renaissance. Shōjo manga series found their way into the hearts and minds of readers of all ages and genders. Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon is one of the first that comes to mind, but prior to Sailor Moon was Yuu Watase 's Fushigi Yûgi . Fushigi Yûgi is still beloved by fans around the world, and to celebrate the series' upcoming 35th anniversary, fans can see original art from the manga series at the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition.

Image via x.com ©渡瀬悠宇／小学館

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Fushigi Yûgi announced the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition on May 24. The exhibition is taking place between August 9 and 21 at the Seibu Shibuya A building's seventh floor event hall and features Watase's works from her debut to the present day.

／

~35th Anniversary~

Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition

to be held❣️

＼



Date: Friday, August 9 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Venue: Seibu Shibuya A 7th floor event hall



From her debut work to today, we trace the path of Yuu Watase -sensei, who is celebrating her 35th anniversary as an artist, with beautiful illustrations✨



For details, please see the official website👇️

fushigiyugi.gengaten.com

Just before the opening of the Yuu Watase World Fushigi Yûgi Exhibition, Watase took to her X/ Twitter account and posted and remarked about the quality of the exhibition.

Woahhhh (ง •̀_•́)ง

Today I went to check out the original art exhibition.



You see… you can't tell from outside the booth, but inside... it's intense…! Lol

Over 250 pieces means…

I was happy seeing all the past editors and other people involved who had gathered in the evening

but at the same time I felt like, "Is this a public execution?😂"

However, many people commented the art is "worth seeing" and "in excellent condition," and they were not faded and didn't look like they were painted 30 years ago.

Maybe it was a good idea to let them sleep in the closet…?

You can see them in almost perfect condition!



Everyone was smiling today, so I hope everyone who comes starting tomorrow will be the same✨

But I laughed when one of them said, "If I were to look at each one carefully, it would take five hours, so I just looked at them quickly!" and went back to the entrance again.

Before going in with the person in charge, we decided to have tea or a meal while we looked around until everyone else arrived, but…

No way! An hour has passed since the start of FushiYū.



The crowding is intense… everyone, be prepared… haha



Editors, as well as by people who have been kind to me, said, "I'll send them to you!" and they sent flowers.☺️✨



Photography is prohibited inside, but there are photo spots so please come and take some.

Thank you very much🙏✨

The exhibition is open until Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are 1,000 yen for adults, 800 yen for high school and university students, 600 yen for middle school students, and free for students in elementary school and younger (about US$7, US$5.50, and US$4, respectively).