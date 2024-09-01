Interest
Leading Manga Creators Partner for Noto & Taiwan Quake Charity Auction
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On New Years Day and April 3, the Noto Peninsula, Japan and Hualien City, Taiwan were devastated by powerful earthquakes. While life is slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy, help is still needed in both locations. Many people and companies have pitched in for relief, and from August 23 to September 30, the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki in Tokyo has partnered with an amazing list of manga creators and Monobank to run a charity to help the residents of the Noto Peninsula and Hualien City.
The Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the charity auction on July 16.
The World of Ai to Makoto Exhibition now open!
From Friday, August 23, the Noto Peninsula and Taiwan Disaster Relief Charity Exhibition & Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki Charity Exhibition will start. Original illustrations by famous manga artists will be assembled at the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki! Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, July 23.
The key visual poster featured in the X/Twitter post listed many, but not all, of the prominent manga creators providing illustrations for the event. However, the museum's website provides a complete list of participating creators:
Yayoi Ogawa
Haruka Mitsui
Kiwa Irie
Tsunami Umino
Mizuho Aimoto
Toriku Oseto
Noriko Nagano
Makoto Morishita
Chasiba Katase
Masatoshi Kawahara
Takeshi Maekawa
Adachitoka
Shūichi Shigeno
Kouji Murata
Kanto Ōtsuki
Tochi Ueyama
Kōji Matsumoto
Hikaru Nakamura
Kazumi Yamashita
Kotono Katō
Nobuaki Minegishi
Rumiko Takahashi
Misaki Takamatsu
Etsushi Ogawa
Michio Watanabe
Tadatoshi Fujimaki
Motoka Murakami
Satomi U
Makoto Yukimura
Noboru Takahashi
Osamu Akimoto
Yoshihiro Takahashi
Yasuichi Oshima
Nobuyuki Fukumoto
Chūya Koyama
Kenichi Kitami
Tetsuya Chiba
Yukino Sonoyama
Masayuki Kitamichi
Katsuhisa Minami
Eri Sakai
Shikako
Takeshi Seshimo
Kimitake Yoshioka
Kenshi Hirokane
Tatsuo Nitta
Kyoko Fumizuki
Norifusa Mita
Juzo Tokoro
Osamu Uoto
Tsutomu Takahashi
Miko Yasu
Nakibokuro
Tomoko Ninomiya
Satoru Hiura
Kamome Shirahama
Machiko Satonaka
George Morikawa
Tsujitomo
Hisa Kunihiko
Yutaka Abe
Akiko Higashimura
Sakizo
Nami Saso
Hanako Mejiro
Moto Hagio
Emiko Yachi
Mayumi Yoshida
Ran Igarashi
On August 25, the museum's X/Twitter account gave more details. All the illustrations by the manga creators would be on display until September 2.
9月2日まで #チャリティ作品展 開催中！
チャリティオークションもスタートしております。
オークション期間は、9月30日まで。
貴重な原画色紙を手にいれるチャンスです！
貴重な原画色紙を手にいれるチャンスです！
是非ご参加ください。https://t.co/IgWLI8d2hu pic.twitter.com/LQrhDO3Ge5
The Charity Exhibition will continue until September 2!
The charity auction has also started.
The auction period runs until September 30.
This is your chance to get your hands on a valuable original autograph boards!
Please join us. https://ozakitheodora.com/info/2024/08/1…
Following the announcement, the museum posted 40 of the original illustrations displayed at the exhibition:
While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the charity auction for the autographs is limited to residents of Japan. The museum's website states those who register for the auction must provide proof of identification. Listed among the examples are driver's license, my number card, passport, health insurance card, and resident registration card. Although it's possible to obtain a driver's licenses or passports of your nation of residence or origin (for passports), my number cards and resident registration cards are only issued in Japan. It's a real shame if the auction is limited to Japan residents as well, considering how many manga fans there are all over the world.
Sources: Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's website, Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link5, link 6, link 7, link 8, link 9, link 10, link 11, link 12) via Witch Hat Atelier Updates X/Twitter account