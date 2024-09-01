Leading Manga Creators Partner for Noto & Taiwan Quake Charity Auction

Auction pieces currently on display at Tokyo's Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki

On New Years Day and April 3, the Noto Peninsula, Japan and Hualien City, Taiwan were devastated by powerful earthquakes. While life is slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy, help is still needed in both locations. Many people and companies have pitched in for relief, and from August 23 to September 30, the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki in Tokyo has partnered with an amazing list of manga creators and Monobank to run a charity to help the residents of the Noto Peninsula and Hualien City.

The Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the charity auction on July 16.

The World of Ai to Makoto Exhibition now open!

From Friday, August 23, the Noto Peninsula and Taiwan Disaster Relief Charity Exhibition & Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki Charity Exhibition will start. Original illustrations by famous manga artists will be assembled at the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki! Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, July 23.

The key visual poster featured in the X/ Twitter post listed many, but not all, of the prominent manga creators providing illustrations for the event. However, the museum's website provides a complete list of participating creators:

On August 25, the museum's X/ Twitter account gave more details. All the illustrations by the manga creators would be on display until September 2.

The Charity Exhibition will continue until September 2!

The charity auction has also started.

The auction period runs until September 30.



Starting today, more works will be exhibited!

This is your chance to get your hands on a valuable original autograph boards!

https://ozakitheodora.com/info/2024/08/1…

Following the announcement, the museum posted 40 of the original illustrations displayed at the exhibition:

While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the charity auction for the autographs is limited to residents of Japan. The museum's website states those who register for the auction must provide proof of identification. Listed among the examples are driver's license, my number card, passport, health insurance card, and resident registration card. Although it's possible to obtain a driver's licenses or passports of your nation of residence or origin (for passports), my number cards and resident registration cards are only issued in Japan. It's a real shame if the auction is limited to Japan residents as well, considering how many manga fans there are all over the world.