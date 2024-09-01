×
Leading Manga Creators Partner for Noto & Taiwan Quake Charity Auction

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Auction pieces currently on display at Tokyo's Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki

On New Years Day and April 3, the Noto Peninsula, Japan and Hualien City, Taiwan were devastated by powerful earthquakes. While life is slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy, help is still needed in both locations. Many people and companies have pitched in for relief, and from August 23 to September 30, the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki in Tokyo has partnered with an amazing list of manga creators and Monobank to run a charity to help the residents of the Noto Peninsula and Hualien City.

theodora_ozaki_01
Image via x.com
©The Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki

The Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's X (formerly Twitter) account announced the charity auction on July 16.

The World of Ai to Makoto Exhibition now open!
From Friday, August 23, the Noto Peninsula and Taiwan Disaster Relief Charity Exhibition & Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki Charity Exhibition will start. Original illustrations by famous manga artists will be assembled at the Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki! Tickets will go on sale from Tuesday, July 23.

The key visual poster featured in the X/Twitter post listed many, but not all, of the prominent manga creators providing illustrations for the event. However, the museum's website provides a complete list of participating creators:

Yayoi Ogawa
Haruka Mitsui
Kiwa Irie
Tsunami Umino
Mizuho Aimoto
Toriku Oseto
Noriko Nagano
Makoto Morishita
Chasiba Katase
Masatoshi Kawahara
Takeshi Maekawa
Adachitoka
Shūichi Shigeno
Kouji Murata
Kanto Ōtsuki
Tochi Ueyama
Kōji Matsumoto
Hikaru Nakamura
Kazumi Yamashita
Kotono Katō
Nobuaki Minegishi
Rumiko Takahashi
Misaki Takamatsu
Etsushi Ogawa
Michio Watanabe
Tadatoshi Fujimaki
Motoka Murakami
Satomi U
Makoto Yukimura
Noboru Takahashi
Osamu Akimoto
Yoshihiro Takahashi
Yasuichi Oshima
Nobuyuki Fukumoto
Chūya Koyama
Kenichi Kitami
Tetsuya Chiba
Yukino Sonoyama
Masayuki Kitamichi
Katsuhisa Minami
Eri Sakai
Shikako
Takeshi Seshimo
Kimitake Yoshioka
Kenshi Hirokane
Tatsuo Nitta
Kyoko Fumizuki
Norifusa Mita
Juzo Tokoro
Osamu Uoto
Tsutomu Takahashi
Miko Yasu
Nakibokuro
Tomoko Ninomiya
Satoru Hiura
Kamome Shirahama
Machiko Satonaka
George Morikawa
Tsujitomo
Hisa Kunihiko
Yutaka Abe
Akiko Higashimura
Sakizo
Nami Saso
Hanako Mejiro
Moto Hagio
Emiko Yachi
Mayumi Yoshida
Ran Igarashi

On August 25, the museum's X/Twitter account gave more details. All the illustrations by the manga creators would be on display until September 2.

The Charity Exhibition will continue until September 2!
The charity auction has also started.
The auction period runs until September 30.

╋━━━━━━━
Starting today, more works will be exhibited!
━━━━━━━╋

This is your chance to get your hands on a valuable original autograph boards!
Please join us. https://ozakitheodora.com/info/2024/08/1…

Following the announcement, the museum posted 40 of the original illustrations displayed at the exhibition:

theodora_ozaki_02
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_03
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_04
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_05
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_06
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_07
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_08
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_09
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_10
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_11
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_12
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_13
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_14
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_15
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_16
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_17
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_18
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_19
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_20
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_21
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_22
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_23
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_24
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_25
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_26
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_27
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_28
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_29
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_30
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_31
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_32
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_33
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_34
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_35
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_36
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_37
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_38
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_39
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_40
Image via x.com
theodora_ozaki_41
Image via x.com

While it's not explicitly stated, it appears the charity auction for the autographs is limited to residents of Japan. The museum's website states those who register for the auction must provide proof of identification. Listed among the examples are driver's license, my number card, passport, health insurance card, and resident registration card. Although it's possible to obtain a driver's licenses or passports of your nation of residence or origin (for passports), my number cards and resident registration cards are only issued in Japan. It's a real shame if the auction is limited to Japan residents as well, considering how many manga fans there are all over the world.

Sources: Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's website, Former Residence of Theodora Ozaki's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link5, link 6, link 7, link 8, link 9, link 10, link 11, link 12) via Witch Hat Atelier Updates X/Twitter account

