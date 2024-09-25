Shueisha Honors Naruto's 25th Anniversary With Special Video

The late 1990s ushered in a new age of generation-defining manga series at Weekly Shonen Jump with Kazuki Takahashi 's Yu-Gi-Oh! , Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece , and Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter , among others. One of those series is undoubtedly Masashi Kishimoto 's Naruto . Capturing the imagination of many readers with its dual protagonists and ninja action, the series spawned two anime series, multiple video games, and a sequel series. The original manga is celebrating its quarter-century anniversary, and it kicked off its milestone on Saturday with a video recapping the story of Naruto .

The video debuted on September 21, the same day Naruto began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999.

A special video for the #Naruto manga's 25th anniversary has been released!



🔽Check it out on the anniversary page below! 📺https://t.co/sgscpFhRgO#NARUTO25th pic.twitter.com/b2km6lo4v5 — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) September 21, 2024

The video traces the story of Naruto with iconic moments and quotes from the series.

This is a great video for fans of Naruto , especially those who grew up with it. A few choice moments are left out, but if the video covered every single iconic moment of the series, the 3:50 runtime surely would have ballooned to over 10 minutes. Commemorate the 25th annviersary and even shed a tear.