Shueisha Honors Naruto's 25th Anniversary With Special Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The late 1990s ushered in a new age of generation-defining manga series at Weekly Shonen Jump with Kazuki Takahashi's Yu-Gi-Oh!, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, and Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter, among others. One of those series is undoubtedly Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto. Capturing the imagination of many readers with its dual protagonists and ninja action, the series spawned two anime series, multiple video games, and a sequel series. The original manga is celebrating its quarter-century anniversary, and it kicked off its milestone on Saturday with a video recapping the story of Naruto.
The video debuted on September 21, the same day Naruto began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999.
『#NARUTO -ナルト-』原作25周年を記念したPVが公開！— NARUTO・BORUTO【原作公式】 (@NARUTO_kousiki) September 21, 2024
🔽特設サイトでご覧いただけます📺https://t.co/hT8fXZ2MvG#NARUTO25th pic.twitter.com/sSEZqY2lmP
A special video for the #Naruto manga's 25th anniversary has been released!— NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) September 21, 2024
🔽Check it out on the anniversary page below! 📺https://t.co/sgscpFhRgO#NARUTO25th pic.twitter.com/b2km6lo4v5
The video traces the story of Naruto with iconic moments and quotes from the series.
This is a great video for fans of Naruto, especially those who grew up with it. A few choice moments are left out, but if the video covered every single iconic moment of the series, the 3:50 runtime surely would have ballooned to over 10 minutes. Commemorate the 25th annviersary and even shed a tear.
Sources: Naruto franchise's Japanese X/Twitter account and English X/Twitter account, Shueisha Manga' YouTube channel, Naruto franchise's website