Katana Kami Game Heads West on February 20

PS4/Switch/PC game launches digitally in N. America, Europe

Spike Chunsoft announced on Thursday that it will release Acquire 's Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story ( Samuraidō Gaiden Katanakami ) game in North America and Europe digitally for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 20. The release will feature Japanese audio with English text.

People who purchase the game during its first week of release will receive the Five Famous Swords Set and Wanderer Set DLC, as well as a 10% discount on the purchase price of US$29.99.

The game will also launch in Japan both physically and digitally for the PS4, Switch, and PC on February 20.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

The Way of the Samurai is forged in battle!

Play as a ronin during Japan's Meiji Restoration in the volatile Rokkotsu Pass. The swordsmith Dojima falls into debt and his beautiful daughter is taken as collateral. Help repay the debt by crafting swords by day and exploring the mysterious, twisting dungeons of the Ipponmatsu Cave for valuable materials at night.

Way of the Samurai 4 , the latest game in the series, debuted for the PlayStation 3 in March 2011. The game then launched in North America in August 2012 and in Europe in October 2012. The game launched on Steam in July 2015.

The Way of the Samurai series of games are known for having relatively short playthrough times, but contain many decisions. Player actions, and decisions on who to help, hinder, or ignore will influence the game's outcome, providing one of many different endings, encouraging multiple playthroughs of the game.