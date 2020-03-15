Voice Actress Makiko Ohmoto Recovers After Emergency Surgery

Voice actress Makiko Ohmoto announced on Saturday that she is recovering after receiving emergency surgery for appendicitis.

Ohmoto explained that she suddenly had severe stomach pain while she was eating lunch at a restaurant during a break in recording the Crayon Shin-chan anime. An ambulance rushed her to the hospital, and she received tests for about three hours before being diagnosed with appendicitis. However, the surgeon at that hospital was out that day, and that hospital had to contact two other hospitals before finding one to accept Ohmoto in Setagaya, Tokyo.

At first Ohmoto had hoped that she could be treated with painkillers because she was concerned about missing a performance starting on April 1. However, the hospital staff explained to her that her appendix was likely ruptured and she needed immediate surgery. They explained that she could have laparoscopic surgery and leave the hospital after about one week. Ohmoto said that her surgery took about 30 minutes, and she is currently recovering in the hospital.

Ohmoto noted that she is taking a break from rehearsal of the Aoi no Ue stage production for the time being. She is set to appear in the production that will run from April 1-4 at Ryōkoku Monten Hall in Sumida, Tokyo.

Ohmoto's anime roles include Ruka in Conception , Inahime in Samurai Warriors , Makie in Midori Days , Sayaka in Danganronpa The Animation , Micchi in several Crayon Shin-chan films, Kirby in Kirby: Right Back At Ya! , and Fiine in Zoids .