Misa Sazanami's Tokunana Spinoff Manga Ends

Prequel manga launched last May

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine published the final chapter on Sunday of Misa Sazanami 's Keishichō Tokumu-bu Tokushu Kyōaku-han Taisaku-Shitsu Dai-Nana-ka -Tokunana- File.0 manga.

The manga takes place a few years before the story of the original television anime project Keishichō Tokumu-bu Tokushu Kyōaku-han Taisaku-Shitsu Dai-Nana-ka -Tokunana- ( Special Crime Investigation Unit Special 7 ).

Sazanami ( Black Bard , Magia the Ninth ) launched the manga in Monthly Comic Gene last May. Nanae Chrono ( Peace Maker , Peace Maker Kurogane ) is credited with the original character designs. Kadokawa published the first volume on September 27, and will publish the second volume on April 27.

Namazakana launched a separate main manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Garden in its October issue.

Set in a different Tokyo on a different world than ours, the anime's story follows Tokunana, a unit of assembled misfits in the Metropolitan Police Department. Tokunana battles against "Nine" — an organization committing crimes in their zealous worship of the dragons that once roamed the world.

The original anime premiered on October 6, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired under the title Special 7: Special Crime Investigation Unit .

Sazanami (under the name Ichiya Sazanami ) has drawn the Black Bard and Magia the Ninth manga. One Peace Books has released Black Bard in English and Seven Seas Entertainment has released Magia the Ninth in English.