News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons back at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: April 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|286,586
|3,611,246
|2
|PS4
|Final Fantasy VII Remake
|Square Enix
|April 10
|70,652
|773,505
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,313
|2,882,585
|4
|PS4
|Resident Evil 3
|CAPCOM
|April 3
|12,247
|236,435
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|9,034
|3,655,868
|6
|PS4
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|8,682
|116,217
|7
|NSw
|One Piece Pirate Warriors 4
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|March 26
|8,080
|98,912
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|8,005
|1,406,903
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,915
|3,570,493
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,154
|1,356,230
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|5,998
|3,374,913
|12
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|4,705
|821,772
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|March 6
|4,621
|237,956
|14
|PS4
|Nioh 2
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|March 12
|4,410
|146,383
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,332
|1,565,762
|16
|NSw
|Olympia Soiree
|Otomate
|April 16
|4,302
|4,302
|17
|PS4
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
|CAPCOM
|September 6, 2019
|3,774
|454,724
|18
|NSw
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|Sega
|November 1, 2019
|3,757
|302,285
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,720
|766,592
|20
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|3,343
|197,685
Source: Famitsu