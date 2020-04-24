News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Animal Crossing: New Horizons back at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: April 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 286,586 3,611,246
2 PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake Square Enix April 10 70,652 773,505
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,313 2,882,585
4 PS4 Resident Evil 3 CAPCOM April 3 12,247 236,435
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 9,034 3,655,868
6 PS4 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 8,682 116,217
7 NSw One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Bandai Namco Entertainment March 26 8,080 98,912
8 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 8,005 1,406,903
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,915 3,570,493
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,154 1,356,230
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 5,998 3,374,913
12 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 4,705 821,772
13 NSw Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Nintendo March 6 4,621 237,956
14 PS4 Nioh 2 KOEI Tecmo Games March 12 4,410 146,383
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,332 1,565,762
16 NSw Olympia Soiree Otomate April 16 4,302 4,302
17 PS4 Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition CAPCOM September 6, 2019 3,774 454,724
18 NSw Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sega November 1, 2019 3,757 302,285
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,720 766,592
20 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 3,343 197,685

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, April 6-12
