Tencent Subsidiary Becomes Game Developer, Publisher Marvelous' Primary Shareholder

Hayao Nakayama, son Haruki Nakayama, family companies still own more than 33% of shares

Game developer and publisher Marvelous, Inc. and Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited both revealed on Tuesday that Tencent , through its Hong Kong-based Image Frame Investment subsidiary, has acquired 8.6 million of new shares in Marvelous for 4.9 billion yen (about US$45.47 million), along with 708,600 of primary shareholder Hayao Nakayama's shares and 2.83 million of Amuse Capital's shares for 2 billion yen (about US$18.55 million). Image Frame Investment will own 20% of Marvelous' shares after the investment, to become the company's primary shareholder.

While Hayao Nakayama has lost 3.83% of his stake in the company, the combined shares of his shares and his son Haruki Nakayama's shares, as well as the shares of the family-owned Amuse Capital and Amuse Capital Investment companies in Marvelous still amount to over 33% of the ownership of the company.

Haruki Nakayama founded the Marvelous Entertainment company in 1997. The company merged with AQ Interactive in 2011 to become Marvelous AQL , and later Marvelous, Inc. Haruki Nakayama served as Chairman, President, and CEO until he stepped down in June 2019 to rest and recuperate. Then-Vice Chairman Shuichi Matoda took over as Chairman.

Platinum Games previously announced in January that it has received a capital tie-up with Tencent .