Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue PS4 Game Removes 3 Scenes in West

Game launches for PS4, Switch in West on August 21

PQube confirmed on Thursday that the PlayStation 4 version of its release of sprite's AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ( Ao no Kanata no Four Rhythm ) game in the West will have edits to some images and text. The edits will include modifications to four scenes and the removal of three scenes.

PQube and NekoNyan will release the game for the PS4 digitally and for the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America and Europe on August 21. The game's physical limited edition will bundle a 100-page art book.

PQube describes the game:

The story of Aokana plays in a world where science finally did it and invented anti-gravity shoes! With the dreamlike ability to freely fly through the skies, a form of sport called Flying Circus became popular, where athletes soar through the air to score points. Slip into the role of Masaya, a former competitor, that encounters the new transfer student Asuka who strives to learn how to fly. Get involved in the Flying Circus sports club, support the ambitious girls and eventually end up with your own head in clouds!

Game maker sprite released the game for PC in November 2014, for PlayStation Vita in February 2016, for PS4 in January 2017, and for Switch in March 2018 in Japan. The game launched on PC via Steam on September 27. GONZO 's television anime adaptation of the game premiered in January 2016.

NekoNyan launched a Kickstarter campaign and met its goal for the physical version of the English and Chinese release of sprite's Aokana visual novel last June.

Sprite resumed operations on November 28, after it had halted operations in March 2019.

Source: PQube's Twitter account via Gematsu