News
Little Non Band Reunites for Streaming Music Project After 9 Years
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Otaku-kei band Little Non reunited under the name Little Non. (with a period) to produce the new "Hello Days" song remotely. Lantis began streaming a video for the song on Monday, and the release marks the group's return after more than nine years.
The release is part of MixUp!, Lantis' project that is supporting music artists and creators in Japan to produce content remotely. Exclusive and previously unpublished content by MixUp! artists will debut on Bandai Namco Arts and Lantis' free streaming program called MixBox on Lantis' YouTube channel. A beta version of the 24-hour streaming program premiered on June 11, and the full version is "coming soon."
Little Non. will perform at the "Susume ★ Moe Dempa Shōnen!! Dai Fukkatsu-sai 2020 ~Sugi Sarishi Moe o Motomete~" event at KT Zepp Yokohama on July 22. The event was originally scheduled for March 19.
Little Non. consists of vocalist Nozomi, guitarist Shun Tanishima, bassist Oyabun Fukuda, and drummer Dainamaitō. The group was established in June 2000, and they disbanded in February 2011. The group performed theme songs for anime such as Saki, Akikan!, Kodomo no Jikan, and Happy Seven.
Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.
Sources: Lantis' YouTube channel, Little Non's Twitter account