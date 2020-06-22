Little Non Band Reunites for Streaming Music Project After 9 Years

Otaku-kei band Little Non reunited under the name Little Non . (with a period) to produce the new "Hello Days" song remotely. Lantis began streaming a video for the song on Monday, and the release marks the group's return after more than nine years.

The release is part of MixUp!, Lantis ' project that is supporting music artists and creators in Japan to produce content remotely. Exclusive and previously unpublished content by MixUp! artists will debut on Bandai Namco Arts and Lantis ' free streaming program called MixBox on Lantis ' YouTube channel. A beta version of the 24-hour streaming program premiered on June 11, and the full version is "coming soon."

Little Non . will perform at the "Susume ★ Moe Dempa Shōnen!! Dai Fukkatsu-sai 2020 ~Sugi Sarishi Moe o Motomete~" event at KT Zepp Yokohama on July 22. The event was originally scheduled for March 19.

Little Non . consists of vocalist Nozomi, guitarist Shun Tanishima , bassist Oyabun Fukuda, and drummer Dainamaitō. The group was established in June 2000, and they disbanded in February 2011. The group performed theme songs for anime such as Saki , Akikan! , Kodomo no Jikan , and Happy Seven .

Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.