Monster Girl Doctor Anime's Videos Preview Opening Song

Series premieres in Japan on July 12

The official website for the television anime of Yoshino Origuchi 's Monster Girl Doctor ( Monster Musume no Oisha-san ) light novel series began streaming a promotional video and television commercial on Friday. The videos feature ARCANA PROJECT's opening theme song "Campanella Hibiku Sora de" (In the Sky Where the Bells Ring).

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV on July 12, and on BS11 on July 14.

The cast includes:

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , The Familiar of Zero , Last Period: the journey to the end of the despair ) is directing the anime at Arvo Animation ( We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ). Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hiromi Kato ( Kobato. , Chain Chronicle , ID-0 ) is designing the characters. TO-MAS is composing the music.

Aina Suzuki is performing the ending song "Yasahisa no Namae" (The Name of Kindness).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story, which is "endorsed by OKAYADO ," the author of the Monster Musume manga:

In the town of Lindworm where monsters and humans coexist, Dr. Glenn runs an exemplary medical clinic for monster girls with his lamia assistant, Sapphee. Whether receiving a marriage proposal by a centaur injured in battle, palpating the injury of a mermaid, or suturing the delicate wounds of a flesh golem, Dr. Glenn performs his job with grace and confidence. But when an unsavory character seeks to steal a harpy egg, how will the unflappable Dr. Glenn respond...?

Yoshino writes the series and Z-Ton , one of the artists featured in the Monster Musume: I ♥ Monster Girls anthology, provides the illustrations.

Sources: Monster Girl Doctor anime's website, MoCa News



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.