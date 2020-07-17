Cardcaptor Sakura Franchise Gets New Puzzle Smartphone Game

The Card Captor Sakura franchise is getting a new smartphone puzzle game titled Card Captor Sakura Repaint Record this summer. The game's official website began streaming the second teaser video for the game on Thursday.

The first teaser video debuted on June 4.

The puzzle game will feature an original story with familiar franchise characters. Players will be able to change Sakura's costumes. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases.

Bushiroad and Monstar Lab's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card-hen Happiness Memories smartphone game launched in October 2019 and ended service on June 30. The game is based on CLAMP 's Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga and anime.

The Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card anime premiered in January 2018 and ended in June 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the dub on FunimationNow .