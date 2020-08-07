Crunchyroll, Funimation Add Sword Art Online: Alicization Anime's English Dub

Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is the sort of bizarre story that only someone who has mastered his craft could really pull off, and it's a definite credit to Urasawa that he did

