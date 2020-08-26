News
Watamote's Nico Tanigawa Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga creator Nico Tanigawa (WataMote) launched a new manga titled Kaihin Shūgakuin no Shiroiharu in Shogakukan's Manga ONE app on Wednesday. The manga takes place in a boys' high school dormitory for top students.
Tanigawa launched the Watashi ga Motenai no wa Dou Kangaete mo Omaera ga Warui! (No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! or WATAMOTE) manga on Square Enix's Gangan Online website in 2012, and the 18th compiled book volume shipped on July 10. Yen Press is publishing the manga in North America, and the 16th volume shipped on July 21.
The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. A prequel original anime DVD also bundled with the manga's seventh volume in 2014.
Source: Manga ONE's Twitter account