Gintama: The Final Anime Film's Line Art Designs Preview Yorozuya Characters

Fan poll chooses top 25 episodes in lead-up to film's January 8 opening

The official website for Gintama The Final , the new anime film of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, unveiled line art designs for Yorozuya characters Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura on Tuesday.

The website also announced a Gintama episode fan popularity poll to celebrate the film's release. Staff chose a selection of 77 episodes from the anime series' previous 367 episodes and two films. Fans can use designated tweets to vote once per day in the poll and enter a contest for prizes. Voting is open until October 13, and the top 25 fan-chosen episodes will be made into filmstrip-style stickers that will be bonus items given to film screening attendees. Staff plan to announce the top 25 episodes on October 23, 77 days before the film opens.

The film will open in Japan on January 8, 2021, and is billed as "the finale, for real this time." The film will be based on the finale of the original manga, combined with new story elements.

The manga is also inspiring a new net anime special with a story that will tie into the film. It will premiere exclusively in Japan on the online dTV service in "early 2021."

Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime ( OVA ), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.

The first 49 episodes of the first television series began streaming on Hulu with a new English dub in December. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first 49 episodes on DVD in 2010 and 2011, but that release did not include an English dub .