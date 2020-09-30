Play runs from December 10-12 at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo

The male idol unit WITH from the PriPara franchise 's Idol Time PriPara television anime series is getting a stage play that will run from December 10-12 at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo.

The cast of the WITH by Idol Time PriPara play will include the following actors reprising their roles from the franchise : Seiichirō Yamashita as Shōgo Yumekawa, Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Asahi Mitaka, and Reiō Tsuchida as Koyoi Takase. Idol Time PriPara anime director Makoto Moriwaki is writing the play's original story, which will feature new characters and new songs.

The Idol Time PriPara anime premiered in April 2017.

The story focuses on Yui, a girl who lives in the town of Paparajuku, and who dreams of being an idol, even if she realizes that being an idol is next to impossible for her. Her friends often remark on how much she dreams about it. But then, the PriPara idol theme park opens in her town, and an idol named Laala is coming to town from Parajuku, which only makes Yui dream even bigger. The new PriPara theme park has been updated with new concepts. However, due to a system error, Laala is no longer able to PriPara Change.

The series has the keyword of "yume kawa," short for "yume kawaii" (dreamy cute), a contemporary real-life fashion look that emphasizes colorful hair and dreamy looks. The protagonist Yui is described as a "yume kawa" girl. An additional keyword for the series is "time," as the series introduced the new "Idol Time" system.

Moriwaki ( Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Onegai My Melody ) returned from the previous series and directed the anime at Tatsunoko and Dongwoo A&E.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season premiered in April 2019, and the third season premiered on April 5.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.