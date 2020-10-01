B: The Beginning Anime's Dubbed BD Video Clips Streamed

Shout! Factory began streaming on Tuesday two English-dubbed video clips from the B: The Beginning anime, which the company and Anime Limited are releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited will release the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in North America on October 6. There will be both a standard and limited edition.

The Blu-ray Disc will include the anime's first season with English subtitles and the English dub . The release will also bundle a mini-poster, two art cards, and additional content on the disc including the pilot film that inspired the series, and an interview with director Kazuto Nakazawa .

The limited edition, called "The Ultimate Collection," will bundle a slipcase, three art cards, a 160-page hardback book, a deluxe disc portfolio, and a 21-track original soundtrack CD.

The anime will also get an EST (electronic sell through) release.

Anime Limited had announced during its Cloud Matsuri panel on May 30 that it will release a Blu-ray Ultimate Edition of the B: The Beginning anime in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. The company had announced the home release of B: The Beginning in October 2019.

The website for the anime describes the series:

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action sweep through the archipelagic nation of cremona. Chief among the major players is “Killer B” - a serial killer who has thrown the city into chaos. The stories of Koku, the protagonist, Keith, a legendary investigator of the Royal Investigation Service, and a mysterious criminal organization intertwine on the path to reach their objectives. A wide variety of unforgettable characters surround them on the journey, as they attempt to stop a chain of horrific crimes in this suspense drama.

Production I.G released B: The Beginning in March 2018 on Netflix . The anime will get a second season.

Nakazawa ( Kill Bill 's animated segment, Moondrive , Parasite Dolls ) and Production I.G are listed as the original creators. Nakazawa and Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! ) directed the series, and Nakazawa also designed the characters and served as key animation supervisor. Katsuya Ishida wrote the screenplay. Yoshihiro Ike ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Tiger & Bunny ) composed the music. The show's theme song "The Perfect World " is a collaboration between Marty Friedman (song-arrange-guitar), MAN WITH A MISSION 's Jean-Ken Johnny (vocals), KenKen (bass), and Kōji Fujimoto (arrange-programming).