Shout! Factory, Anime Limited Partner to Release B: The Beginning Anime

Companies plan BD, EST release in N. America

Shout! Factory and Anime Limited announced on Monday that the companies will be partnering with each other to release the B: The Beginning anime in North America later this year, with plans for a Blu-ray Disc release and an EST (electronic sell through) release.

Anime Limited had announced during its Cloud Matsuri panel on May 30 that it will be releasing a Blu-ray Ultimate Edition of the B: The Beginning anime in the United States as well as the United Kingdom. The company had announced the home release of B: The Beginning in October 2019.

The website for the anime describes the series:

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action sweep through the archipelagic nation of cremona. Chief among the major players is “Killer B” - a serial killer who has thrown the city into chaos. The stories of Koku, the protagonist, Keith, a legendary investigator of the Royal Investigation Service, and a mysterious criminal organization intertwine on the path to reach their objectives. A wide variety of unforgettable characters surround them on the journey, as they attempt to stop a chain of horrific crimes in this suspense drama.

Production I.G released B: The Beginning in March 2018 on Netflix .

Source: Press release