New Sengoku Basara Manga Reveals Title, Debut Date

Sengoku Basara: Sōkyoku no Mahoroba debuts online on Friday, in magazine on December 1

The official Twitter account for Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine revealed the title and debut date for the new manga for CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise on Wednesday. The manga is titled Sengoku Basara: Sōkyoku no Mahoroba (Elysium of Two Extremes), and will debut on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website on Friday , and in the Hero's!! magazine on December 1.

Rando Ayamine is credited for composition for the manga, while Yukai Asada ( Tokko Zero ) is drawing the manga. The manga will feature an original story centering on Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura as dual protagonists. The new manga commemorates the series' 15th anniversary.

CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise has inspired several television anime series, one anime movie, a live-action series with two compilation films, and several stage plays. A television anime adaptation of Gakuen Basara , a high school spinoff project based on the game franchise , premiered in October 2018.

CAPCOM released the Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi Anniversary Edition game in physical and digital versions for PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 21. CAPCOM released the Sengoku Basara 4 PlayStation 3 action game in Japan in January 2014, and released a high-definition version of the game that celebrates the series' 10th anniversary titled Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi for the PS4 in July 2015.

Ayamine previously drew the GetBackers manga with writer Yuya Aoki from 1999 to 2007. Tokyopop published 27 out of the 39 volumes of the manga in English, and ADV Film released the manga's 2002 TV anime adaptation on DVD. Sentai Filmworks later licensed and released the anime in 2012.