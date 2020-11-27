Studio Colorido Founder's New Studio Makes Anime Short Based on Picture Book

Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! anime short debuts in spring 2021

Noovo, a new animation studio founded by Studio Colorido founder Hideo Uda , announced on October 26 that it is adapting Itsumo Togashi 's Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi (We Found a Blue Feather! Let's Seek Out Nearby Birds) picture book into a net anime that will debut in spring 2021. Noovo unveiled a video promoting the book last month that shows some animation. The book itself shipped on November 19.

Uda founded Noovo in January as part of game developer Epic Games' Epic MegaGrants funding program to develop projects using the company's Unreal Engine.

Studio Colorido is known for such anime as Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , and A Whisker Away . The studio's most recent high-profile project is the Pokémon: Twilight Wings series of net anime shorts. The studio also recently animated the Burn The Witch film.

Source: Eiga.com