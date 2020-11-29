News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2020
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is 1st franchise to top general book & manga rankings in 1 year
For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking in a year. It is also the first time one franchise took the top two spots in the general book ranking.
This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|2,752,593
|2
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
|Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka
|732,314
|3
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|606,700
|4
|Sword Art Online
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|564,235
|5
|Kusuriya no Hitorigoto
|Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|527,950
Source: Oricon
