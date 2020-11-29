News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2020

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is 1st franchise to top general book & manga rankings in 1 year

For the first time since Oricon began reporting its book ranking charts in April of 2008, one franchise topped both the general book ranking and the manga ranking in a year. It is also the first time one franchise took the top two spots in the general book ranking.

This list covers sales surveyed from November 18, 2019 to November 22, 2020.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 2,752,593
2 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka 732,314
3 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 606,700
4 Sword Art Online Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 564,235
5 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 527,950

