Dragon Ball FighterZ Game Reveals Super Baby 2, SS4 Gogeta as DLC Characters

Super Baby 2 launches in game on January 15

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Sunday that the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game will add Super Baby 2 as a DLC character on January 15. The game will also add Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta as a DLC character. Both characters are part of the game's "FighterZ Pass 3."

Ladies & Gentlemen, we are thrilled to present you Super Baby 2, the next coming DLC character in #DBFZ



You might want to watch until the end, we have a surprise for you! pic.twitter.com/HCmDu3bxeu — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) December 20, 2020

Kefla, the first character of the third season pass, launched in the game on February 28. Ultra Instinct Goku, the second character, launched on May 22. Master Roshi launched in the game on September 18. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment Esports' Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.