Dragon Ball FighterZ Game's Master Roshi Video Reveals Character Debut in September

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an announcement trailer on Sunday for the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting game, revealing that Master Roshi is the third fighter in the game's "FighterZ Pass 3" season. The character will debut this September.

Kefla, the first character of the pass, launched in the game on February 28. Ultra Instinct Goku, the second character, launched on May 22. The pass will also include two other unrevealed characters. As with the previous FighterZ Passes, players can purchase the characters individually, or purchase FighterZ Pass 3 for all the characters.

The game launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe in January 2018, and launched in February 2018 in Japan for PS4 and Xbox One. The game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched in Japan, the Americas, and Europe in September 2018.

The game also received a download-only "Deluxe Edition" release in January 2019 that includes previously released DLC characters: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, IGN (Adam Bankhurst)



