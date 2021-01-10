Samurai Shodown Adds Cham Cham, The Last Blade 2's Hibiki

Both characters debut in March as part of game's 3rd season pass

SNK announced last week that it is adding the franchise character Cham Cham and The Last Blade 2 character Hibiki Takane to its Samurai Shodown ( Samurai Spirits ) fighting game this March as part of its Season Pass 3.

The game launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Japan and the West in June 2019. The Nintendo Switch version launched in Japan in December 2019 and in the West in February 2020. The arcade version of the game debuted in October 2019, and the game then launched for Stadia in November 2019. The game launched for the PC in June 2020. Sony 's " PlayStation LineUp Tour" streaming event announced the game in September 2018.

The game's Season Pass 1 includes DLC characters Rimururu, Basara, Kazuki, and Wan-Fu. Season Pass 2 includes DLC characters Mina, Sogetsu, Iroha, and Warden from Ubisoft 's For Honor game.

SNK developed the game using Unreal Engine 4. The game enables up to 10 players to play multiplayer online. The game has Japanese audio with subtitles in English, Japanese, traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Pan-American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The game is set between the events of the original game and Samurai Shodown V. The game features three new playable fighters: Darli Dagger, Wu-Ruixiang, and Yashamaru Kurama. The returning fighters from previous games in the series include Haōmaru, Nakoruru, Earthquake, Galford, Hanzo Hattori, Tam Tam, Kyoshiro Senryo, Jubei Yagyu, Ukyo Tachibana, Charlotte, Genjuro Kibagami, Shiki, and Yoshitora Tokugawa.