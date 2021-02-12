News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 1-7

Detective Conan: The Time Bombed Skyscraper earns 9.4% rating

The Detective Conan: The Time Bombed Skyscraper film aired on NTV on Friday, February 5 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 9.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.7
Detective Conan NTV February 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon NTV February 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.7
Doraemon TV Asahi February 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.5
One Piece Fuji TV February 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 6 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 6 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 2.9
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi February 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

