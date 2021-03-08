Funimation Streams 'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town,' Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 Anime's English Dubs

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the English dub for all 12 episodes of the first season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime on Tuesday. The company also began streaming the English dub for the Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town anime on Monday.

Funimation also announced that it will begin streaming the second half of the Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) anime on April 4 as part of the spring 2021 anime season.

The English dub cast of the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will reprise their roles for the first season. The cast includes:

The English dub cast for Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town includes:

Daman Mills is directing the English dub at Sound Cadence Studios . David Wald and Alexis Tipton are the assistant ADR directors. Alyssa Dumas is the lead ADR engineer and the mixing and mastering engineer. Patrick Morphy and Natalie Van Sistine are the ADR engineers. J. Michael Tatum is writing the script, and Howard Wang is supervising the script. Brandon Peters and Beth Featherstone are in charge of ADR prep.

