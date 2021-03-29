Funimation Reveals Mars Red Anime's English Dub Cast

English-dubbed 1st episode premieres on Monday

Funimation revealed the dub cast for its English dub of the television anime of Bun'ō Fujisawa's MARS RED dramatic stage reading production on Sunday. The dub cast — with ADR Director Jad Saxton , assistant ADR Director Tyson Reinhart, lead ADR engineer Rickey Watkins , assistant ADR engineers Austin Sisk and Geoff Bisente , ADR scriptwriter Jeramey Kraatz , ADR prep Olivia Harris , and mix engineer Gino Palencia — includes:

Funimation will premiere the anime with both English subtitles and the English dub on Monday , one week ahead of the April 5 premiere in Japan. The second episode will stream as it airs in Japan.

Funimation , which is co-producing the anime with Yomiuri TV Enterprise , describes the story:

MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.

The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?

Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.

Kouhei Hatano ( Freezing Vibration , Angels of Death episode director) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Jun'ichi Fujisaku ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Blood+ , Blood-C , The Beast Player Erin ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kemuri Karakara ( Donten ni Warau ), who is drawing the franchise 's manga adaptation, is credited for the original character designs. Yukari Takeuchi ( Norn9 ) is adapting those designs for animation. Original creator Bun'ō Fujisawa is the sound director. Cellist Toshiyuki Muranaka ( In This Corner of the World ) is composing the music.