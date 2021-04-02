Inō no AICis Web Anime Gets 2nd Season on April 10

The staff of the Inō no Aicis web anime series announced on Tuesday that the anime will have a second season that will debut on April 10, with new episodes every Saturday. The announcement also revealed two new cast members for the second season.

The new cast members include:

Hisako Tōjō as Iruka Shido



Mitsuru Watanabe as Dr. Kazamatsuri





The first season debuted on YouTube on February 13, and it debuted its sixth episode last Saturday .

The anime is set in the fictional Geso ward in Tokyo, a school city where an app called "AICis" is becoming popular. Those who get the app are given supernatural powers, which they use to pursue their own selfish desires, leading to many occurences of violence and other incidents. The story focuses on a group of detectives who solve cases related to power wielders.

The anime's cast includes:

AliA is performing the anime's opening theme song "Limit," while Tsuyu is performing the ending theme song "Taiyō ni Nareru ka na" (Can I Become the Sun?).

Source: PR Times