Funimation Streams English Dub for Kemono Jihen Anime

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga on May 23. The company will premiere the first two dubbed episodes on that day.

The dub cast includes:

Brittany Lauda is directing the English dub at Kocha Sound . Matt Shipman is the lead ADR engineer, Lauda is the assistant ADR engineer, and Matt Shipman is the ADR director. Ben Balmaceda and Meli Grant are the production assistants. Jessica Cavanagh is writing the English script, and Tyler Walker is the script supervisor. Austin Sisk and Brandon Peters are in charge of ADR prep. Clifford Chapin is the pre-booth materials supervisor. HastePro is the mix engineer, and Josh Pichinte is the assistant mix engineer.

The anime premiered on January 10 on Tokyo MX . Funimation streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) was in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) designed the characters. Daisuke Ono , who also played the character Mihai in the anime, performed the opening theme song "Kemonomichi." Sayaka Sasaki performed the ending theme song "Shirube" (Guiding Sign).

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 13th volume shipped on February 4.