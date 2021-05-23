Starting Gate! -Uma Musume Pretty Derby- Manga Reaches Climax of Final Arc

Cygames ' Cycomi website is listing that S. Kosugi's STARTING GATE! - Uma Musume Pretty Derby - manga will reach the climax of its final arc with the manga's sixth volume, which is slated to release on July 30.

The manga launched on the Cycomi website and app in March 2017. The fourth volume launched digitally in July 2020, and the fifth volume will launch digitally on June 30. The school youth manga centers on Special Week, as she moves from the countryside to the capital and enters Tracen Academy.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched on February 24 for iOS and Android, and released on PC via DMM Games on March 10. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality.

The game's concept begins with Uma Musume (Horse Girls), girls endowed with excellent running capability, and who aim to become top idols and compete in the national sports entertainment show "Twinkle Series." Players take the role of both teacher and trainer for the girls in the Nihon Uma Musume Training Center Gakuen (Japan Horse Girls Training Center Academy) and help them make their debut.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. A "BNW no Chikai" (BNW's Oath) anime came bundled with the Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime's fourth Blu-ray Disc volume in December 2018.

The anime's second season premiered on the the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on January 4.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise's spinoff manga series Umayon also inspired its own television anime that premiered in July and ended on September 22.

Source: Cycomi