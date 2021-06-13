Kyoto Animation Delays BD, DVD Release of Violet Evergarden: The Movie Anime to October 13

Studio delays release due to manufacture, production issues due to state of emergency in Japan

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime revealed on Friday that the film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release is delayed from August 4 to October 13, due to issues with production and manufacturing because of the ongoing state of emergency declared in Japan (including in Kyoto prefecture). The company added it has received pre-orders exceeding expectations for the film.

The film opened in Japan in September 2020, and it ranked at #2 in its opening weekend.

Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan in April 2020. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 2020 opening in Japan.

Funimation screened the film in select theaters in the United States and Canada starting on March 30.

The movie won the animated film category at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival (TAAF) in February. The Japan Academy Film Prize Association for excellence in film nominated the film for Animation of the Year for its 44th annual awards this year. More recently, the Kyoto prefectural government awarded the film with the grand prize (Kyoto Governor's Award) for its third annual Kyoto Digital Amusement award in March.