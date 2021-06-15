Sasaki and Miyano Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, 2022 TV Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga revealed the staff, cast, a new visual, and the anime's 2022 television premiere on Tuesday.

The cast are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and includes:

Shinji Ishihara ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Talentless Nana ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Takahiro Ueno is the assistant director. Yoshiko Nakamura ( Super Lovers , Shōnen Maid , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is in charge of series composition. Maki Fujii ( I've Always Liked You , The Moment You Fall in Love , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Miyano spends his days peacefully reading Boys' Love comics and worrying about how girly his face is—until a chance encounter leads to a scuffle with his senior Sasaki. Intrigued by his feisty junior Miyano, delinquent Sasaki uses every opportunity he can to get closer…

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume in November 2020. It has inspired a novel by Kotoko Hachijō. The original manga spawned the Hirano to Kagiura spinoff manga about two side characters that runs in Monthly Comic Gene . That spinoff manga has in turn inspired its own novel.