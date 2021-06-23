Yasuke Anime Gets Manga on July 27

This year's August issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine that LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime is getting a manga by Satoshi Okunishi in the magazine's next issue on July 27.

The anime debuted on April 2 worldwide on Netflix .

Netflix describes the story:

In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who actually served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be released to the world.

Satoshi Iwataki ( A Certain Magical Index , Dororo ) was the chief animation director, and Takeru Satō was the chief technical director. Kenichi Shima ( Parasyte -the maxim- ) was in charge of sub-character designs, and Minoru Nishida ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) was in charge of world art design and art setting. Junichi Higashi ( Cowboy Bebop , Kingdom ) directed the art, Yuki Nomoto ( Dorohedoro ) was the 3D CG director, and Hyo Gyu Park was the compositing director of photography. Azusa Sasaki ( Zombie Land Saga ) was the color key artist, and Mutsumi Takemiya ( Dororo , Azur Lane ) edited the show.

The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus composed the music and served as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) designed the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) voiced Yasuke in the English dub . MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) produced the animation.

Musician Flying Lotus teased in May that the six episodes off the anime serve as an "introduction to this world." He added, "We have big plans for Yasuke . It's just the beginning."

Source: Monthly Spirits August issue