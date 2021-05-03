Flying Lotus: Yasuke Anime is 'Just the Beginning' With 'Big Plans' for Franchise

Musician Flying Lotus teased on Twitter on Thursday that the six episodes of LeSean Thomas and MAPPA 's Yasuke anime serve as an "introduction to this world." He added, "We have big plans for Yasuke . It's just the beginning."

The anime debuted on April 2 worldwide on Netflix .

Satoshi Iwataki ( A Certain Magical Index , Dororo ) was the chief animation director, and Takeru Satō was the chief technical director. Kenichi Shima ( Parasyte -the maxim- ) was in charge of sub-character designs, and Minoru Nishida ( Dagashi Kashi 2 ) was in charge of world art design and art setting. Junichi Higashi ( Cowboy Bebop , Kingdom ) directed the art, Yuki Nomoto ( Dorohedoro ) was the 3D CG director, and Hyo Gyu Park was the compositing director of photography. Azusa Sasaki ( Zombie Land Saga ) was the color key artist, and Mutsumi Takemiya ( Dororo , Azur Lane ) edited the show.

The story's protagonist is based on the historical figure Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who served under Oda Nobunaga during Japan's Warring States period in the 16th century.

LeSean Thomas ( Children of Ether , Cannon Busters , The Boondocks ) is credited as creator, director, and executive producer for Yasuke , and Flying Lotus composed the music and served as executive producer. Takeshi Koike ( Redline ) designed the characters. Lakeith Stanfield ( Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You ) voiced Yasuke in the English dub . MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Kakegurui ) produced the animation.