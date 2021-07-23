Sora Inoue, Namiryū Takano Launch New Short Manga

Reisui to Shakunetsu no Aida launches on August 12

This year's 15th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine announced on Wednesday that Sora Inoue ( Real Bout High School ) and writer Namiryū Takano are launching a new short manga titled Reisui to Shakunetsu no Aida (Between Cold Water and Scorching Heat) in the magazine's next issue on August 12.

Inoue launched the Mai Ball! manga (pictured right) in Young Animal in July 2012, and the manga moved to the Young Animal Arashi magazine in October 2017 before the magazine ended in May 2018. The series then moved to both the Manga Park website and the Young Animal magazine.

Inoue collaborated with the writer Reiji Saiga on the Samurai Girl Real Bout High School manga. Tokyopop released the manga series and anime adaptation in English. Inoue's concluded the ecchi martial arts series Zeroin in 2011. Inoue also drew the character designs for the Vandread anime.

