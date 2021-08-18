Media Do International Appoints Beth Kawasaki as New Executive Director of Content and Marketing

Media Do International, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Tokyo-based e-book publisher Media Do , announced on Wednesday that it has hired Beth Kawasaki for its newly created executive director of content and marketing role.

Kawasaki will oversee the company's content strategy business, develop growth initiatives, and expand its global portfolio and distribution infrastructure. She previously served in executive roles at Viz Media , Loot Crate, and Funimation .

Tokyo-based Media Do distributes e-books for many Japanese publishers. The company established its American subsidiary Media Do International in San Diego, California in 2016, and it publishes translated manga such as Baki digitally.

Media Do acquired MyAnimeList from DeNA in January 2019. Media Do International acquired NetGalley and its owner, Quality Solutions/Firebrand Technologies in February.

Source: Press release