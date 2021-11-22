Usamaru Furuya Launches New Manga on December 21

The January 2022 issue of Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creator Usamaru Furuya will launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue on December 21. Furuya will be the artist, while the magazine will reveal the as-yet unrevealed writer for the manga on December 15.

Furuya's one-volume Lychee Light Club manga ran in Manga Erotics F from 2005 to 2006. North American publisher Vertical released the manga in April 2011. Furuya also drew the Bokura no Hikari Club (Our Light Club) prequel manga, which ended in 2012. The manga was published online for free in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco web manga magazine.

The manga inspired a stage play in 2012, and the play's cast voiced a television anime as well. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation.

Furuya launched the ongoing Lunatic Circus manga in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , Amane Gymnasium, 51 Ways to Save Her , and Genkaku Picasso . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released No Longer Human in English.