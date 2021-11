JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean Anime Unveils Tomokazu Seki as Pucci, Opening Sequence

The live-streamed event before the anime series of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean manga premieres announced on Sunday that Tomokazu Seki is voicing Enrico Pucci. It also debuted the anime's opening sequence by Kamikaze Douga .





The singer ichigo from Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performs the opening theme song "Stone Ocean," and the single will be available digitally on December 1.

Netflix will debut 12 episodes of the anime globally on December 1, before it airs on television in Japan in January on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

david production is returning to produce the series. Kenichi Suzuki is returning from Parts 1-3 as the chief director, and Toshiyuki Kato ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable series director, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan director) is the director. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous anime to handle the series composition, and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Gungrave , No Guns Life ) is the character designer. Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind chief animation director) is the Stand designer. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is returning from Parts 3-5 as composer.

The manga is the sixth part of Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga, and it continues the story from the previous entries. Netflix describes the series:

Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA "the Aquarium." On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. "There are things in this world that are more terrifying than death, and what's happening in this prison is definitely one of them." A message from a mysterious boy who appears before Jolyne, inexplicable events that occur one after another, the horrifying truth told to her by her father when he comes to visit, and the name DIO... Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!

The Stone Ocean arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga ran from 1999 to 2003, and has 17 volumes, consisting of volumes 64 through 80 of the overall manga.

david production has produced television anime series for all of the previous parts of the manga. The anime of the first two arcs, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency , aired as a 26-episode series in 2012-2013. The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders anime aired for 24 episodes in 2014, and the second half, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Battle in Egypt Arc , aired for 24 episodes in 2015. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable aired for 39 episodes in 2016. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind aired for 39 episodes in 2018-2019.

Crunchyroll has streamed all of david production 's previous JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime as they aired. Viz Media is releasing the anime in North America, and has released up through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Viz Media is also releasing the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga in English.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable arc also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2017. Viz Media has licensed the film for home video.

Araki's spinoff manga Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) has also inspired several OVAs and a live-action mini series. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide on February 18. The live-action mini-series aired in Japan in December 2020.