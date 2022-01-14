Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 Anime Reveals 3 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the second television anime season of Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game revealed three cast members on Friday.

The cast includes:

Yōko Hikasa as Nozomi

Ayaka Fukuhara as Chika

Ibuki Kido as Tsumugi

The cast members are reprising their roles from the game.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 premiered on January 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Director Takaomi Kanasaki ( KONOSUBA , Is This a Zombie? ) is returning to serve as chief director and supervise the series scripts, but the first season's episode director Yasuo Iwamoto is now the director of the new season at Cygames Pictures ( Mysteria Friends , Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 ).

Mai Watanabe joins Satomi Kurita ( Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic , Real Girl ), Lie Jun Yang (animation director for A Certain Magical Index III ), and Yasuyuki Noda ( Step Up Love Story , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes: Arsene Karei Naru Yokubō ) in designing the characters. Imajin is composing the music.

The season's main cast, who are reprising their roles from the game, includes:

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2020.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game in 2016. The game then launched in February 2018.

In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.

The game inspired a manga adaptation through Cygames ' free manga service Cycomics . wEshica /Shōgo is drawing the manga, and Asahiro Kakashi is providing the story.

