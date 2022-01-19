Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Game Launches for Consoles, PC

iOS, Android versions launch at later date

Konami announced on Wednesday that its free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game has launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The iOS and Android versions will launch at a later date.

The game includes cross-platform play for all of its versions.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features over 10,000 cards. Konami noted that some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.

The game features the Master Rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! official card game and trading card game. It is also the first game in the franchise to suppport 4K resolution. The game includes a tutorial and solo play, including a story mode based on card lore.

Konami will also hold tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel , and it plans to include it as an official event at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship event.

Source: Press release