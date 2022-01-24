Satanophany Manga Takes Break, Resumes in March

Manga's 20th volume launches on February 4

This year's eighth issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshinobu Yamada 's Satanophany manga is taking a break, and it will return in the magazine's 15th issue on March 14.

The manga entered the final stage of its story in July 2021.

The manga is set in a world like ours, but where an illness known as Medusa Syndrome exists. This illness that haunts Japan turns normal girls into ruthless killers. The story centers on Chika, a normal, everyday girl who is suddenly whisked away from her life into Haguro Prison, an island prison for those suffering from Medusa Syndrome. Now Chika must find a way to survive in an environment of murderers.

Yamada launched the manga in Young Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 5, and it will publish the 20th volume on February 4.

Yamada launched the Deathtopia manga in April 2014, and ended it in November 2016. Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics published all eight volumes digitally in English.