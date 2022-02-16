Coro Coro Comics to Launch Free Manga Website on March 15

Site to launch 7 new manga

The March issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that the magazine is getting a new online publication that will serialize manga for free. The service itself will launch on March 15 on the magazine's official website.

Shogakukan will announce the title of the publication at a later date, but it teased such titles as "Young Coro Coro Comics " and "Saikyō Coro Coro Comics ."

The website will launch seven new manga that can only be read on the website. The March issue of Coro Coro Comics revealed images of five of the protagonists from the upcoming manga, including a return of the protagonist from Mitsuhisa Tamura 's "Toshi Densetsu-sensei Uramon" one-shot that Shogakukan published in the Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in June 2020.

