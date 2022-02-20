My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Launches for Stadia

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that its My Hero One's Justice 2 video game has launched for Google Stadia. The company began streaming a trailer for the release.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020. The first DLC character Hawks joined the game in June 2020. The game also added an English dub in June 2020. The character Mei Hatsume joined the game in August 2020, as well as the playable character Nomu. Itsuka Kendo, the third DLC character, launched in November 2020. Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, the fourth DLC character, joined the game in February 2021. Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the fifth DLC characters, launched in May 2021.

The game's second season pass will have five characters, including the previously released characters Shinso Hitoshi, Present Mic, and Kurogiri.

Those who pre-ordered the game received Nomu as a playable character, plus Izuku Midoriya Full Cowling 100% and Kai Chisaki Ver. 2 as early unlocks. The game's collector's edition includes a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, steelbook, collector's box, shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura.

The game features new stages and stories from the anime, as well as a new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.