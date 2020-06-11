My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Adds English Dub in Update

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Thursday that an English dub for all characters is available for the My Hero One's Justice 2 ( My Hero Academia : One's Justice 2 ) game as a free update. The company also began streaming a dub trailer that highlights the paid DLC character Hawks (voiced by Zeno Robinson ).

Hawks is joining the game as part of the first DLC for the game's season pass. Players can also purchase the character individually. The season pass will have a total of five DLC characters.

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game is only available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura.

The game features new stages and stories from the anime, as well as new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The original game shipped for the Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

