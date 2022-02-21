ShuCream BL Releases Ask and You Will Receive, Under My Skin, Hatsujo Playroom, More Manga in English

Also: Wails of the Bound

Manga production company ShuCream BL announced on Monday that it is releasing several manga from publishers such as from RED, moment, and Ameiro in English worldwide. The manga debuted in English on BookWalker Global on Monday and will launch on MangaPlaza on March 2. The manga will also get releases on other services such as MANGA.CLUB. The initial releases include:

Ask and You Will Receive by Niyama

by Niyama Hatsujo Playroom by Shiramatsu

by Shiramatsu Wails of the Bound by Keri Kusabi

by Keri Kusabi Wails of the Bound ;β1 by Keri Kusabi

by Keri Kusabi Under My Skin by Iroha Usui

The following titles are coming soon:

Lullaby of The Dawn by Ichika Yuno

by Ichika Yuno Nectar by akabeko

by akabeko Scarlet Secret by Tomo Serizawa

by Tomo Serizawa Rooming with My Two Lovers by Anji Seina

by Anji Seina Our Love Will Continue on in the Next Life by Nanako Haida

ShuCream BL is also releasing the manga in Korean and Tradititional Chinese. The company is preparing the manga for release in other languages, including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

ShuCream BL will hold online events targeting English speakers. The first online live drawing and talk event on April 11 will feature Keri Kusabi.

Source: Press release