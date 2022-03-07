Funimation Streams The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Tōru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series, starting on Tuesday.

The English cast includes:

Jad Saxton is directing the English dub with Megan Shipman as assistant director. Rickey Watkins is the lead ADR engineer with Israel Castillo as assistant engeineer. Ben Philips is writing the English script with Tyler Walker as supervisor. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and AT-X on January 11. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab with Xin Ya Cai as the assistant director. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , Higehiro ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Ryūnosuke Ōji is designing the characters. Yoshihiro Tsukashita is the 3D director. Hirotsugu Kakoi is the art director, while Fusako Nakao is the color designer. Toshihiko Sahashi is composing the music.

Mai Hasegawa (editz) is in charge of editing. Natsumi Uchida is the compositing director of photography. Ryousuke Naya is the audio director at Studio Mausu . Yuuma Oogami is credited as the animation producer.

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the 11th volume on January 14. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)